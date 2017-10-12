Iowa and UNI to play in 2020

The University of Iowa has added a home date with Northern Iowa to complete its 2020 football schedule. The Hawkeyes and Panthers will open the season Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Kinnick Stadium.

With the addition of Northern Iowa , Iowa has also announced the movement of the 2020 nonconference game against Northern Illinois from September 5 to September 26, also at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes also host Iowa State on September 12, as part of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa opens Big Ten play at Minnesota on Sept. 19, 2020.

Both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa are also on Iowa’s 2018 nonconference schedule. Iowa holds a 16-1 series advantage over Northern Iowa, including a 31-23 decision in 2014 in the most recent meeting. The Hawkeyes lead the series with Northern Illinois 8-1, with NIU winning 30-27 in 2013 when the teams last met.