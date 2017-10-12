Red Oak man charged in fatal shooting

Police in the southwest Iowa town of Red Oak have released more information about a homicide investigation.

A man found dead from a gunshot wound has been identified as 27-year-old Devin Alexander Davis of Villisca. His body was found in a street in Red Oak around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several hours later, police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Duane Staley of Red Oak. He’s currently charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after the two men were involved in some sort of “confrontation.”