Former Albia teacher admits to sexual exploitation of a student

A former Albia teacher has admitted to violating a no-contact order twice after being charged with sexual exploitation of a student.

Information from the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows 29-year-old Zachary Thomas Simpson, pleaded guilty to violating the no contact order in connection with his June arrest on two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Simpson was a coach and teacher in the Albia Community School District when a 16-year-old girl reported having sex with Simpson.

Simpson also pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charges today and was sentenced to five years in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to complete the Iowa Sex Offender Treatment Program.