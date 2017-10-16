Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/16/17

Class 4A
1. Iowa City West (8-0), LW #2 @ Ottumwa
2. Dowling Catholic (7-1), LW #1 vs Ames
3. WDM Valley (7-1), LW #3 @ Marshalltown
4. Bettendorf (7-1), LW #4 @ Davenport Central
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-1), LW #5 vs CR Kennedy
6. Johnston (7-1), LW #6 @ Sioux City East
7. Cedar Falls (7-1), LW #7 vs Waterloo East
8. North Scott (7-1), LW #9 vs Davenport West
9. S.E. Polk (5-3), LW #10 @ Fort Dodge
10.Ankeny Centennial (6-2), LW (X) vs Sioux City West
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0), LW #1 vs South Tama
2. Solon (8-0), LW #2 vs Fairfield
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-0), LW #3 vs Storm Lake
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-0), LW #4 @ Gilbert
5. Pella (7-1), LW #5 vs Nevada
6. Harlan (7-1), LW #6 @ Atlantic
7. Webster City (7-1), LW #8 @ Boone
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1), LW #9 @ Charles City
9. Davenport Assumption (6-2), LW #10 vs Marion (Thur)
10.Carlisle (7-1), LW (X) vs Norwalk
Class 2A
1. Cascade (8-0), LW #1 vs #9 Union
2. Mount Vernon (7-1), LW #2 vs #6 Williamsburg
3. Waukon (7-1), LW #3 vs North Fayette Valley
4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-1), LW #4 vs Central Lyon/GLR
5. Clear Lake (7-1), LW #5 vs New Hampton
6. Williamsburg (7-1), LW #6 @ #2 Mount Vernon
7. South Central Calhoun (7-1), LW #8 vs East Sac County
8. PCM (Monroe) (7-1), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola)
9. Union (LaPorte City), LW #10 @ #1 Cascade
10.Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1), LW (X) vs Saydel
Class 1A
1. West Lyon (8-0), LW #1 @ Emmetsburg
2. Pella Christian (8-0), LW #2 @ Woodward-Granger
3. Van Meter (8-0), LW #3 vs Madrid
4. Iowa City Regina (6-2), LW #4 @ Louisa-Muscatine
5. AHSTW (Avoca) (8-0), LW #5 @ Missouri Valley
6. West Branch (8-0), LW #6 @ Clayton Ridge
7. Western Christian (Hull) (6-2), LW #8 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
8. Bellevue (7-1), LW #9 vs #10 Maquoketa Valley
9. Denver (7-1), LW #10 vs Central Springs
10.Maquoketa Valley (7-1), LW (X) @ #8 Bellevue
Class A
1. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #1 @ Montezuma
2. West Sioux (8-0), LW #2 vs Akron-Westfield
3. Hudson (8-0), LW #3 @ Belle Plaine
4. Algona Garrigan (8-0), LW #4 vs Fort Dodge St. Edmond
5. Wapsie Valley (8-0), LW #5 vs North Linn
6. Saint Ansgar (8-0), LW #6 vs Rockford
7. Southwest Valley (8-0), LW #7 vs Riverside (Oakland)
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-1), LW #8 @ Griswold
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), LW #9 @ Calfax-Mingo
10.East Buchanan (7-1), LW #10 @ Starmont
8-Man
1. Don Bosco (8-0), LW #1 vs #5 Tripoli
2. Audubon (8-0), LW #2 vs AR-WE-VA
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #3 vs Clay Central-Everly
4. Sidney (8-0), LW #4 @ Clarinda Academy
5. Tripoli (8-0), LW #5 @ #1 Don Bosco
6. Newell-Fonda (7-1), LW #6 @ Collins-Maxwell
7. Riceville (7-1), LW #7 vs Dunkerton
8. Stanton (7-1), LW #8 vs Bedford
9. Baxter (7-1), LW #9 @ Easton Valley
10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire (5-2), LW #10 vs West Bend-Mallard