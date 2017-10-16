Wrong-way crash on Interstate-35 kills two drivers

Two drivers were killed in central Iowa early Sunday when a vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate-35 crashed into another.

The head-on collision happened at about 2 a.m. on Interstate 35 as it passes through West Des Moines. The interstate was closed early Sunday as authorities responded to the crash.

A 47-year-old man from Hartford, Iowa, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle going south in the northbound lanes of the interstate. The 32-year-old man driving the other vehicle who was killed was from West Des Moines. A passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured.