Funeral for former GOP leader in Iowa Senate this Saturday

A long-time statehouse insider who helped start one of the state’s largest churches has died.

Calvin O. Hultman, known as “Cal” in the capitol, was elected to the legislature in 1972 and he represented the Red Oak area in the Iowa Senate for 18 years. During much of that time, he served as the Republican leader in the senate. After leaving the legislature, Hultman was a lobbyist at the statehouse.

Hultman died last Thursday in Texas. He was 76.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Hultman was the first congregational president for the church and his family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the church.

Hultman grew up in Stanton and graduated from Iowa State University in 1965 with a degree in history and government. Hultman once worked as an assistant to former Republican Congressman Bill Scherle and Hultman was a Republican candidate for congress in 1980.