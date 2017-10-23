Grassley applauds likely release of JFK assassination files

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump is making the right call in releasing the final classified papers from the investigation of JFK’s assassination.

“Government over-classifies and after 50 years, it’s about time,” Grassley told Radio Iowa.

Thousands of documents about the November, 1963 assassination of President Kennedy have been kept in the National Archives. The papers will be released Thursday unless some agency like the CIA can convince the president to keep the material secret.

Grassley said “for the sake of history” he wants to see all the documents released — and he predicts the move would put a stop to all the “conspiracy theories” about JFK’s assassination.

“I don’t think there’s any arguments anymore, maybe they ended 20 years ago, but for sure the ‘single’ or the ‘double bullet’ argument — this ought to put an end to it,” Grassley said, “and take a little mystery out of government.”

Earlier this month, Grassley introduced a resolution in congress urging President Trump to make a “full release” of the documents. He also tweeted about the topic on October 4th.