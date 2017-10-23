Monticello motorcyclist dies in weekend wreck

A Monticello man was killed in a collision in Linn County over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 151 and Alderman Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a van northbound on Alderman Road crossed Highway 151 and struck a motorcycle that was southbound on Highway 151.The driver of the motorcycle was killed. Authorities say the victim was 36-year old Wesley Nissen of Monticello. The driver of the van, 56-year old James Vratney of Anamosa, was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)