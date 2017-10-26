NE Iowa couple charged in death of malnourished infant

Chickasaw County authorities have charged the parents of a baby found dead in an infant swing earlier this year with first-degree murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Koehn and 20-year-old Cheyanne Harris were arrested on Wednesday after a two-month investigation into the death of four-month-old Sterling Koehn.

Court records show that the child weighed less than seven pounds and died of neglect on August 30th in an apartment in Alta Vista.

A deputy’s statement in court records says a medical examiner found maggots in the boy’s clothing and skin, and the study of the maggots growth and development showed the child had not had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat of an infant swing in over a week.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide with the cause of death being failure to provide critical care.

Koehn and Harris are being held on $100-thousand cash-only bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, the couple would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City