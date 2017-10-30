Missing Ashton man found dead after accident in Kansas

A young man from northwest Iowa who was reported missing died in a traffic accident in Kansas.

Eighteen-year-old Jake Roos of Ashton was reported missing early Friday morning. He was driving to Stockton, Kansas to pick up a load of cattle. The pickup Roos was driving was discovered in a creek about four miles east of Phillipsburg, Kansas.

A crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol shows Roos’ truck, which was pulling a trailer, crossed the center line on a highway, struck a guard rail and enter the creek. It’s believed the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday. Roos was not wearing a seat belt.