Rock Valley man dies in fire

An elderly man died in a house fire early Sunday in the northwest Iowa town of Rock Valley.

Upon arriving at the address, responders discovered a portion of the house was fully engulfed by fire and were told there was someone still inside. Firefighters gained entry to the residence, extinguished the fire and discovered a deceased male inside.

Eighty-four-year-old Luis Leuvanos, of Rock Valley, was identified as the man who died in the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rock Valley fire chief and the Iowa state fire marshal.

(By Doug Broek, KSOU, Sioux Center)