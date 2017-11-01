October 4th wettest on record with twice the normal rainfall

Iowa’s weather in the just completed month of October will be remembered for being extremely wet.

State Climatologist Harry Hillaker says the statewide average rainfall for the month was 5.34 inches.

“We ended up having the fourth wettest October in 145 years of Iowa weather records with precipitation averaging just about exactly twice what’s normal for this time of the year,” Hillaker said.

The bulk of the rain fell over the first half of the month, which delayed the harvest of corn and soybeans for most Iowa farmers.

“The last time we had a wetter October was back in 2009, which was the last time the harvest progress was further behind than what it is right now,” Hillaker said. Every corner of the state received above normal rainfall in October except for one city in east-central Iowa. Maquoketa had a slightly below average precipitation total for the month.

“A couple of places had their record wettest October – Sioux City and Grundy Center, two different parts of the state – both had their wettest October on record,” Hillaker said. The statewide average temperature for October was 54 degrees, about three degrees above normal. It was unusually warm over the first two-thirds of the month and there were 11 days where at least one location in the state reached at least 80 degrees.

“The highest reading was 88 degrees on October 2nd in Burlington and several other southern Iowa locations,” Hillaker said. The coldest temperature recorded in the state last month was 14 degrees on October 28th in Little Sioux and October 31st in Sheldon.