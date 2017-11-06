Six Storm Lake teenagers arrested in vandalism spree

A half-dozen teens in northwest Iowa are charged in a series of crimes. A three-month investigation resulted in the arrest of six teenagers by Storm Lake police.

Investigators linked the teens — between the ages of 15 and 17 — to a series of burglaries, attempted burglaries, and cases of vandalism.

They’re also accused of cutting down two trees and damaging a wooden sculpture in city parks. All of the suspects are from Storm Lake. Four are being held at the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee. The other two suspects were released to a parent pending appearances in juvenile court.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)