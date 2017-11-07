Boy to 911: ‘My mom just stabbed my dad.’

A northeast Iowa woman is in custody, charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her ex-husband in Buchanan County.

Sheriff’s officials confirm they arrested 32-year-old Hillary Hunziker of Independence after responding to a report of a physical altercation at a trailer home in Otterville, northwest of Independence, around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Jason Hunziker in a bedroom with knife wounds and also noticed a trail of blood on the floor.

According to a criminal complaint, a boy called 911 early Monday morning and said, “My mom just stabbed my dad.”

A short time later, Jason Hunziker called to report that his wife had stabbed him.

Court documents show that Hillary Hunziker and a child were later found by authorities in Robins, which is north of Cedar Rapids in Linn County. Officials say she admitted to killing Jason Hunziker.

An autopsy is pending with the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. The case remains under investigation.

By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein