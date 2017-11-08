Harrison County supervisor dies in grain bin accident

A county leader from western Iowa was killed in a grain bin accident on Tuesday.

Russ Kurth was a member of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

The 63-year-old from Logan and another man were checking the door where corn was leaking from a new grain bin that had just been filled.

Witnesses say the door flew open as the two men approached and Kurth was buried in corn. The other man was able to jump to safety.

It took more than an hour pull Kurth’s body free from the pile of grain.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.