Grandson charged in murders of grandparents in Mason City

Police say a Mason City couple was killed in their home Tuesday — by their grandson — who’s now charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Mason City Police Department says 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart were found dead at 327 27th Southwest after police conducted a welfare check on Tuesday morning.

Their grandson, 25-year-old Codie Matz, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw Matz in the Hackbarts’ vehicle near a rural address in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant.

Matz was being held on $1 million bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Matz on November 17th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Matz would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City