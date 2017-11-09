USDA boosts its guess of Iowa corn production

The U.S.D.A. has increased its corn production outlook for Iowa and the nation. The National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report released today shows Iowa corn production is now forecast at 2.54 billion bushels.

Yields are expected to average 197 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels per acre from the October forecast. If the predictions hold, this would be Iowa’s second highest yield and production on record behind last year.

Nationally, the average corn yield is forecast at just over 175 bushels per acre, which would be a new all-time high.

Iowa’s soybean production is forecast at 557 million bushels, with a yield of 56 bushels per acre. Both of those predictions are unchanged from last month’s forecast.