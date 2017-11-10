Northwest Iowa man charged with murdering his grandfather

A Rock Valley man faces murder and arson charges in the death of his grandfather.

Rock Valley Police say 19-year old Santos Rodriguez, Jr. is jailed in Utah and awaiting extradition back to Sioux County. Rodriguez is accused of stabbing to death his 84-year-old grandfather, Luis Luevanos, on Sunday, October 29th, in the Rock Valley home they shared, then setting fire to the house.

Authorities say Iowa DCI agents travelled to Utah to interview Rodriguez, Jr., who left Rock Valley after the fire and had travelled west. Rock Valley Police Chief Monte Warburton says Rodriguez admitted to stabbing his grandfather, then setting the house on fire.

Rodriguez is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first degree murder and first degree arson.

(Reporting by Tom Traughber, KIWA, Sheldon)