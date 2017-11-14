Bean harvest nearly done, corn getting closer

Dry conditions allowed the corn and bean heads on combines to spin and cut through a lot acreage last week.

The latest U.S.D.A. report released Monday shows 85% of the state corn crop is now in the bins. That compares to 67% last week, and the harvest is now one week behind the five-year average after being nine days behind last week.

The end is getting closer for soybeans as well — with 97% of the beans now combined — that’s five percent more than last week. Beans are now six days behind the five-year average.

(Photo by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, LeMars)