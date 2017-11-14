Cedar Rapids police release name of man found dead Sunday

Cedar Rapids police have identified the man found dead Sunday at a house near Coe College.

Police say the man is 40-year-old Tarrence Newman. Officers answering a disturbance call shortly before ten o’clock Sunday evening found Newman dead on the front porch of the home. Investigators said at the time the death was a homicide.

The preliminary report from the State Medical Examiner shows Newman’s body had at least one gunshot wound.

The police department has not identified any suspects. They are asking for help from the public, and say anyone with information should call the police department at 319-286-5491 , or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.