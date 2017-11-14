Marengo company recalls vending machine products

An eastern Iowa company is recalling 231 pounds of chicken, pork, and beef products.

Pride of Iowa Sandwiches, based in Marengo, makes ready-to-eat products for convenience stores and vending machines.

The U.S.D.A.’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reports Pride of Iowa made some products between November 2nd and 6th that did not undergo federal inspection and were shipped to retail vending machines in Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The agency notes there have been no reports of anyone getting sick after eating the products.

The following products are subject to the recall:

11.2-oz. clam shell packages of “Deli Fresh CAESAR SALAD” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/13.

6.2-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh SOUTHWEST CHICKEN FAJITA TOMATO BASIL WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.

8.5-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh BBQ/BACON/CREAM CHEESE ROAST BEEF ON JALAPENO CHEESE WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.

6.3-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh RANCH CHICKEN FAJITA SPINACH WRAP” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.

7.8-oz. tray packages of “Deli Fresh BISCUITS & GRAVY” with “FRESH THRU” dates through 11/16.



