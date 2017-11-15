Union appeals ruling on collective bargaining law

The leader of the largest union representing state employees says they are appealing a ruling on the new collective bargaining law.

AFSCME Council 61 president Danny Homan says the union is appealing the October ruling that denied a request to throw out the state’s new collective bargaining law. The union argued the law which significantly reduced issues which many public employees can collectively bargain for created separate classes of public employees and was unconstitutional.

Polk County District Judge Arthur Gamble ruled lawmakers had “credible basis” for treating some types of employees differently and said the law was constitutional.

Homan issued a statement announcing the appeal which said “we have no timeline for knowing whether or not the Supreme Court of Iowa will hear our case, but we will never stop fighting for the rights of Iowa public employees”