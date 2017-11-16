Getting to the bottom of a rotten smell in Burlington

Something in the Des Moines County Courthouse in Burlington stinks. Maintainance Supervisor Rodney Bliesener says they’re not sure exactly what’s causing the sewage-like smell that’s permeating throughout the over 70-year-old building.

“Bear with us a little bit,” Bliesener says. “We’re working on it.”

The smell occurs just about every fall and the cause has baffled the maintenance department. Bliesner says jury trials and other activity at the courthouse has delayed progress on finding the source of the smell.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports maintenance workers suspect a pipe connecting the basement to the jury room might be the cause. They plan to break through the wall in the jury room next week.

(Reporting by Rob Sussman, KBUR, Burlington)