Cedar Rapids Police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim.

Police say 34-year-old Leland Harris was shot to death last week. His body was found in an alley on the city’s southwest side on the morning of November 22. There have been no arrests in the case.

According to his obituary, Harris graduated from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, had a son, and “loved dancing, music, art, and people.”

There have been six homicides in Cedar Rapids this year, including three this month.