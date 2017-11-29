Body found after crash and fire in Harlan

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Harlan Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accidnet and fire that happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

An initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Highway 59 when it left the road near the intersection with Hawkeye Avenue in Harlan, traveled across a grassy area and hit several trees before coming to rest against a shed. The shed and vehicle then burst into flames.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the vehicle. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)