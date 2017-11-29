Home surveillance camera helps catch vandal in Iowa City

Iowa City police have identified a man they believe slashed 42 car tires in a period of three days earlier this month.

Sergeant Scott Gaarde says they got some help from one of the residents in the neighborhood where the slashing took place. “Investigators were able to determine who the individual was through some of the video surveillance that was captured by one of the residents in the area,” Gaarde says.

Gaarde says 21-year-old Alexander Alvarado admitted to cutting the tires on November 14th through the 16th. He says Alvarado lived in the neighborhood, but wasn’t really targeting anyone in particular with his vandalism.

“This gentleman was obviously upset about something and just decided to take it out on random vehicles parked outside of people’s houses,” Gaarde says. The tire slashing did an estimated $6,300 in damage. Gaarde says it’s a good example of why you should always be award of what is going on in your neighborhood.

“For us to be successful we need cooperation with the neighbors, because obviously we can’t be everywhere all the time,” Gaarde says. “So certainly, if anybody sees something suspicious — and even if they second guess themselves and think it is not a big deal — we always encourage people to call us and let us know. Often times even the smallest bit of information can lead to something big.”

Gaarde says technology has also helped them solve crimes in neighborhoods. Home security systems in particular have become more affordable and that’s led to more homeowners buying them. “A lot of people are obtaining these devices, much more then say 15 years ago, when the price tag was often a prohibitive cost,” according to Gaarde. “So, certainly anytime we can get a video image it helps. And quite frankly the quality of the images have improved dramatically as the technology keeps improving as well.

Police issued an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal mischief for Alvarado in the tire slashings. Alvarado is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service for an unrelated weapons charge. He will be transported to the Johnson County Jail for the criminal mischief charge upon satisfaction of the unrelated weapons offense.