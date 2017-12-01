Black bear hit and killed on I-80 in Poweshiek County

A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate-80 near Victor last night.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office report says a 27-year-old Texas man was driving west on Interstate 80 shortly before 9:30 Thursday night when his minivan hit the bear. The driver of the minivan wasn’t hurt and neither was his passenger, but the 250-pound bear died instantly. The van wound up in a ditch and had to be towed away.

Officials say the male black bear is the same one that’s been sighted several times recently in Poweshiek County.

(Photo from the Poweshiek County Sherriff’s Dept. Facebook page)