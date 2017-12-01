Authorities in Carroll investigating four-year-old’s death

State and local authorities are investigating this morning’s death of a child in Carroll.

Law enforcement officials and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were called to a home on West 3rd Street in Carroll at about 7:10 a.m. on the report of a four-year-old boy who was not breathing.

The child was taken to St. Anthony Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The name of the child is being withheld, pending notification of relatives. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

(Reporting by Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)