DCI: public threat over as investigation continues in Appanoose County murder

The DCI now says there is no longer a public danger as they continue investigating the murder of Cedar Falls man in Appanoose County.

The body of 31-year-old Curtis Ross was found last Saturday in a remote rural area in the public hunting land around Lake Rathbun. DCI Special Agent in Charge Michael Motsinger said Monday he couldn’t go into details — but they believe Ross was murdered. He also said the suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The DCI released more information Thursday that says they’ve found evidence that’s being examined at the state crime lab and have also conducted several interviews. Based on the new information, the DCI says the immediate threat to the public has subsided, and no other information will be released on the investigation at this time.