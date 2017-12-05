Turnovers, defense hurt Iowa in loss at Indiana

Indiana used a 14-0 first-half and 18-0 second-half run to down the University of Iowa men’s basketball team, 77-64, on Monday night at Assembly Hall.

After trailing 41-26 at the half, the Hawkeyes used a spirited rally to climb to within one before the Hoosiers flexed their muscles to hand Iowa the 13-point loss. The Hawkeyes fall to 4-5 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten play.

Trailing by 15 points at the break, freshman Jack Nunge and junior Brady Ellingson teamed up to bring the Hawkeyes back.

Nunge started the second half with a 3-pointer before Ellingson scored eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to six. Iowa closed the gap to one (43-42 and 45-44) on two Tyler Cook field goals with 15 minutes remaining.

With the game in the balance, the Hoosiers took control turning a three point advantage into a 71-50 lead. Indiana made 10-of-11 field goals during its 18-0 spurt.

Iowa finished with 10 3-pointers in the game and shot 38.5 percent from the field. Indiana finished with a 40.9 field goal percentage with eight 3-pointers and went 15-of-23 from the free throw line. The Hoosiers scored 22 points off 18 Iowa turnovers.

Ellingson led all scorers, finishing with 16 points in 24 minutes. He made 6-of-9 field goals and three 3-pointers. Nunge was the only other Hawkeye in double figures, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Indiana had four players in double figures. Juwan Morgan led the team with 15 points.