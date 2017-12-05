Two Iowans being held in connection with missing Nebraska woman

Two Iowans are in custody as persons of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln, Nebraska woman whose body authorities believe they found Monday afternoon in Clay County, Nebraska.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says forensic testing is being done to confirm the body is that of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, who’s been missing since mid-November.

“That’s why we’re making the statement that we believe that it’s Sydney,” Bliemeister says. “We have a strong belief, based upon the entirety of the investigative process, but actual confirmation will come following the other testing including the autopsy itself.”

Loofe’s parents said she was to meet the evening of November 15th with Bailey Boswell, an Iowa woman she’d met online using the Tinder app. Loofe was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for her shift at Menards in Lincoln. Chief Bliemeister says no arrests have been made but Boswell and an Iowa man are in custody.

“Both Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell are considered persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe,” he says. “They are currently not charged with any offence directly related to this investigation.”

The 51-year-old Trail and 23-year-old Boswell were booked into jail in Taney County, Missouri, on the same day, November 30th, and both are being held without bond. No hometowns in Iowa were given for

either person of interest. Reports say Trail and Boswell were roommates and the two released a rambling 9-minute video on social media, proclaiming their innocence.

Based on current evidence, Chief Bliemeister says there is no public safety threat related to the case and he would not elaborate on how the body was found. “It truly was a collaborative process,” he says. “Through analysis of the digital evidence and then putting people on the ground, including the Nebraska State Patrol and Sheriff Jeff Franklin and his people in Clay County that led to the actual discovery.”

Bliemeister says Trail continues to talk with officers about the case, but he could not discuss Boswell’s level of cooperation.

