Promise City man charged in murder of Cedar Falls hunter

Murder charges have been filed in connection with the death of a hunter from Cedar Falls in southern Iowa’s Appanoose County.

Twenty-seven-old Ethan Davis is accused of killing 31-year-old Curtis Ross, whose body was found November 25th on public hunting land around Lake Rathbun. Ross had been reported missing earlier that day.

Mike Motsinger, a special agent with the Iowa DCI, says the evidence in the case includes spent rifle casings near Ross’ body and ammunition found on Davis’ property near Promise City.

“They were able to find a finger print on one of those items and that came back as a ‘hit’ to Ethan Davis,” Motsinger said. “That obviously gave us direction on where to go with the homicide (investigation).” In addition to announcing the murder charge, authorities today (on Tuesday) released details about how Ross was killed.

“The cause of death was from multiple stab/incised wounds and also multiple gunshot wounds,” Motsinger said. The rifle allegedly used by Davis was found nearly a mile away from his home. “We were searching the Davis property…and we located a rifle that had been hidden under some farm equipment,” Motsinger said.

Investigators also found Davis’ pickup, which he “attempted to conceal,” according to Motsinger. Blood found in the pickup is being tested. Motsinger would not discuss why Davis allegedly killed Ross.

“We can’t speak to any motive yet,” Motsinger said. “The investigation is still ongoing. It’s only been about a week and a half, so we’re still doing interviews and still trying to identify stuff.” Davis was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday. He’s been in the Wayne County Jail in Corydon on unrelated charges.

“Those charges have nothing to do with the charge we have of first-degree murder,” Motsinger said.