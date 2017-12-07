Cedar Rapids man accused of attempting to kill his wife

A Cedar Rapids man has been moved from a hospital bed to a jail cell.

Marc Campbell is facing charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 42-year-old Campbell shot his wife and then stabbed himself on Saturday night inside their apartment.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kameesha Nathaniel was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. She is expected to recover. Campbell, who stabbed himself in the chest, was released from a hospital on Wednesday. He’s now in the Linn County Jail.