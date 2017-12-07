Employee accused with stealing $7,000 from Storm Lake store

An employee of a northwest Iowa farm supply store is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from the store.

Nineteen-year-old Abigail Clark of Early allegedly stole more than $7000 in cash from Bomgaars in Storm Lake. She’s accused of forging customer names and using merchandise within the store to make fraudulent returns for cash.

Clark was taken into custody Tuesday. She’s been charged with second-degree theft, five counts of forgery and ongoing criminal conduct. All are felony charges.

She was jailed on a $25,000 bond. During the investigation, police recovered about $400 in merchandise purchased with the stolen money.

(Reporting by Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)