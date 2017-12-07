Fort Dodge man dies in Calhoun County accident

A Fort Dodge man was killed in a rollover accident last night in rural Calhoun County.

The name of the victim is 36-year-old Jeremy D. Caldeira. Reportedly, an eastbound 2009 Hummer H3 driven by Caldeira ran a stop sign at 330th Street while making a north turn on to Sigourney Avenue. The Caldeira vehicle entered the east ditch sideways, rolled once, partially ejecting him out of the sunroof during the roll, and landing on its wheels.

Caldeira landed back in the vehicle on top of a passenger across his lap. The unknown passenger was uninjured and was able to exit the vehicle out the driver’s door. Caldeira was dead at the accident scene and was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for a further investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)