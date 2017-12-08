Ag Summit underway in Ames

Hundreds of Iowa farmers will be in Ames today for a conference focused on profitability, technology and efficiency in farming. Tanner Winterhof is one of the organizers of the 4th annual Ames Ag Summit.

“It’s a locally and independently-organized conference to share the latest information to help farmers maintain or increase a profitable farm,” Winterhof says, “whether it’s creating more confidence in a structure a farmer already has in place or sharing new information or techniques they can apply to their farm to make it more profitable.” The summit will feature a series of workshops and guest speakers.

“We have the Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa Corn Growers Association and they’ll post some representatives on a panel,” Winterhof says. “That’ll be time for questions related to global trade, what those associations are doing for the growers, what the Farm Bill will look like.” This year’s keynote speaker is Ashley Arrington, the founder of Agri Authority. She works as an ag analyst and risk management consultant.

Winterhof says, “Her presentation is going to be based around managing the most profitable farm, making sure you’re financially secure in your operation and when is the right time to grow.” The summit runs from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Renewable Energy Group in Ames. Attendance is free. Pre-registration was required. www.amesagsummit.com

( By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)