Two injured in hunting accidents in Taylor and Johnson Counties

A couple of Iowans, including a child, were injured in separate hunting accidents Sunday.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An 11-year-old boy was shot in the hip by his 13-year-old brother as the two were hunting with their grandfather in Johnson County. It happened when a doe ran between the boys.

In southwest Iowa’s Taylor County, the DNR reports a 28-year-old Justin Scroggie of New Market was shot in the forearm by 42-year-old Brooks Lambert of Clarinda, who mistook Scroggie for a deer as the two were searching for an injured deer in some dense vegetation.