19-year-old charged after racial slurs written on BVU dorm doors

One arrest has been made and the investigation continues by Storm Lake Police into racial slurs at Buena Vista University.

Police on Monday morning were contacted by Buena Vista University Security staff and told there had been several incidents involving racial slurs being written on dorm room doors of students of different ethnic backgrounds including black, white and hispanic. The incidents occurred between Friday and Monday.

After investigating, police on Monday charged 19-year-old Ryan Bills of Las Vegas with two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief in violation of individual rights, a serious misdemeanor. Bills was jailed on a $2,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing and the police department asks anyone that may have information into the incidents to contact the department.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)