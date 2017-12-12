Two dead in Pottwattamie County school bus fire

Two people are dead after a school bus fire today in southwestern Iowa’s Pottawattamie County.

Authorities say the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a 911 call at around 7 am with regard to a Riverside Community School District bus on fire southeast of Oakland. Additional calls indicated that there may be an individual or individuals that did not make it out of the bus.

Upon arrival, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Firefighters from Oakland and Carson found the bus to be completely involved. Once the fire was contained, the remains of two individuals were found on the bus. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)