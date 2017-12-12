Woman hit in leg during shooting in Ames

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting last night in Ames. Police Commander Geoff Huff says it happened just after 11 p.m. a couple blocks south of Campustown.

“When the officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg,” Huff said. The woman is being treated at a hospital. No one has been arrested.

“The best we got from witnesses was they did see a dark colored sedan driving northbound on Stanton Avenue when the shots were fired and the victim was struck. So, we don’t know for sure if that vehicle was involved or not, but we sure would like to talk to the people who were in it,” Huff said. The woman who was shot is expected to survive.

“Long term, I’m not sure what the prognosis is,” Huff said of her injuries. “She was hit around the knee, so that could cause some problems, but it’s definitely not life threatening.” The victim’s name has not been released. It’s unclear if she was the intended target of the gunfire, but Huff said there does not appear to be any imminent threat to the general public.

“Right now, we’re not seeing an obvious motive here, so that’s troubling but we’re continuing to work on that,” Huff said.



