Man dies after crash and fire in rural Scott County

One man is dead after crashing his car into a house in rural Scott County

Reports of a structure fire in Maysville came in around 11 o’clock Tuesday night. Maysville firefighters arrived on the scene to find that a car had crashed into a house. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says there was an explosion in the house after the crash, and it was on fire when firefighters arrived.

They called for assistance from three other departments and were on the scene for hours. Deputies say the house, which was a total loss, had been occupied at the time. But the lone occupant was able to safely escape. Neither the driver, who was the only person in the car, nor the occupant of the house have yet been identified.

An agent from the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is helping local investigators.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)