Pornographic images found in clothing at two stores in Atlantic

Police in a southwestern Iowa town say pornographic photographs have shown up in the clothing of at least two retail outlets and they’re trying to find out who’s responsible.

Atlantic Police are trying to figure out who placed the images of genitalia in coat pockets and gloves being sold for women and children. According to Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson, a customer at the Orscheln Farm and Home Store was trying on a pair of gloves last Friday, when she found a picture of a man’s genitals inside the gloves.

Officers found other such pictures hidden only in women and children’s gloves and coat pockets. Other images were found in clothing at the Walmart in Atlantic. More than 20 images have been found in total. Police and Walmart officials are searching through images from nearly 60 surveillance cameras in hopes of finding the person responsible.

There are no security camera’s at Orscheln’s with recording capability.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)