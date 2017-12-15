Davenport police officers cleared in fatal shooting

The Scott County Attorney says two Davenport police officers were justified in a fatal shooting.

Officers Justin King and Brenda Waline responded to a burglary call early on November 19th and confronted 26-six-year-old Matthew Tobin. Tobin fired at the officers, hitting Officer King in the ear. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says Officer Waline fired twice, hitting Tobin in the shoulder and torso, but the physical altercation continued.

Walton says, “As Officer King is losing consciousness in the struggle, he says, ‘Officer Waline, hit him again,’ and at that point, Officer Waline shoots him for the third time and that third shot is what finally ended the struggle.” The police officers had no other choice but to use deadly force, according to Walton, and the Scott County Sheriff’s investigation reveals Waline’s actions were reasonable and justified.

“The actions of these officers was heroic,” Walton says. “They were in a position where if either one of them had given up or let up, they very likely would be dead, at least one or the other. They didn’t do that. They fought through it. They relied on their training and unfortunately, sometimes heroic actions have tragic outcomes.”

Both Davenport police officers are still on injury leave and will eventually return to work. Waline has 19 years experience in law enforcement, King has five. The investigation isn’t over yet. Scott County detectives are still waiting for toxicology tests and other results.

(By Michelle O’Neill, WVIK, Rock Island)