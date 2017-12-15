Dubuque County boy struck by car on way to school

A child was hit by a car this morning in Dubuque County. The seven-year-old child got out of his parent’s vehicle and started to cross a road toward a Western Dubuque Community School bus when he was struck by a passing vehicle’s passenger side mirror.

That’s according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s office, which responded to the scene on Highway 52, along with the Sherrill Fire Department, around 7:15 a.m. Twenty-six-year-old Kelly Klein of Holy Cross was driving the car. The child was taken to a hospital in Dubuque but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation, with possible charges pending.