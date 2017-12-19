Inmates charged with attempted murder in Des Moines County Jail attack

Three inmates at the Des Moines County Correctional Center are charged with attempted murder and assault on a correction officer following an attack on two guards.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed the charges after reviewing the December 10th attack on Officers Dakota Day and Darlene Fox. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, Burlington and West Burlington Police were all called in shortly after four p-m on the report that the officers were being pinned down an attacked.

The DCI found the two were assaulted by inmates Earl Booth-Harris, Jorge Sanders-Galvez and Bobby Joe Morris. Fox was treated and released following the attack and Day was just released from the hospital.