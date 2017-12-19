Rock Valley man dies in accident

A northwest Iowa man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Rock Valley.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that 89-year-old Cornelius Van Zanten of Rock Valley was a passenger in the back seat of a pickup that was struck by another vehicle that they say didn’t stop for a stop sign.

The pickup that Van Zanten was riding in was pushed into the path of a truck that also struck the pickup. Van Zanten died in the accident.

The driver of the pickup and another passenger were injured and were taken to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)