Boy hit by car in Dubuque County treated and released

Police have provided an update on an incident in northeast Iowa where a car struck a child.

It happened last Friday morning in Dubuque County. A seven-year-old boy was crossing a highway to board a Western Dubuque Community School bus when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Kelly Klein of Holy Cross. The child was hit by the car’s passenger side mirror.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s office now reports the child was treated and released from a hospital and Klein was cited for unlawful passing of a school bus.


