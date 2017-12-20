Iowa home sales up seven percent in November

More homes were sold in Iowa last month compared to the same period last year. A total of 3,320 homes were sold across the state in November, up from 3,103 during November of 2016.

Mark Kamps, president of the Iowa Association of Realtors, is excited about the seven-percent increase. “November was a great month…I always consider anything above three or four percent to be substantial,” Kamps said.

The latest Housing Trends Report from the Iowa Association of Realtors also shows prices went up. The median sale price of an Iowa home last month was $153,250 — a 3.6-percent increase ($147,900) compared to November of 2016.