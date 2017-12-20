Iowa’s delegation in Washington reacts to tax bill’s passage

The five Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation voted for the GOP’s tax plan and the lone Democrat voted against it.

Senator Chuck Grassley called the tax bill “landmark” and “historic.” Senator Joni Ernst noted the bill includes her “SQUEAL Act” which means members of congress will no longer get a tax break for their living expenses in Washington.

Congressman Steve King of Kiron called the legislation an “early Christmas present to American taxpayers.” Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque did not issue a statement after the vote, but has tweeted recently that “families…will see their tax home pay increase” as a result of the bill’s passage. Congressman David Young of Van Meter tweeted right after voting for the bill that it would “give hardworking Iowa taxpayers the relief they deserve.”

Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City criticized the bill, saying it “focuses on slashing taxes for millionaires, billionaires and corporations.”