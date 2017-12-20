Rules on guns in child care centers tabled

A proposed state policy on guns in Iowa child care centers has been put on hold, while the Reynolds Administration reconsiders the issue. The proposed rules would have discouraged, but allowed weapons in licensed child care centers and home day cares under certain circumstances. The rules were to be reviewed by a legislative committee last week, but were pulled from the agenda.

Governor Kim Reynolds says that allows time to decide whether the executive branch or the legislature should draft the policy on guns.

“That’s the conversation that we are going to have,” Reynolds told reporters. “And it’s my understanding that hadn’t happened.”

The proposed rules that have been tabled would have allowed weapons in licensed child care centers if parents were notified and the guns were unloaded and kept under lock and key.

(Reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Joyce Russell)